Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226094
Date Died
May 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Melvin E. Russell
147-16 230th Street
Springfield Gardens NY 11413

Decedent

Mattie R. Kindle
375 E. 123rd Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Fiduciary

Melvin E. Russell
147-16 230th Street
Springfield Gardens NY 11413

Text

2017 EST 226094—Estate of Mattie R. Kindle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 