Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226101
Date Died
May 23, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Shirley Thomas
25871 Farringdon Ave.
Euclid OH 44132

Decedent

Artis Lee Smith
13900 Detroit Ave., O'neill Health Facility
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226101—Estate of Artis Lee Smith. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
