Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226101
- Date Died
- May 23, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 25, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Shirley Thomas
25871 Farringdon Ave.Euclid OH 44132
Decedent
Artis Lee Smith
13900 Detroit Ave., O'neill Health FacilityLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 226101—Estate of Artis Lee Smith. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
