Date Filed Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226102 Date Died May 29, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 19, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226102—Estate of Jan S. Coble. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.