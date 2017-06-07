Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226102
- Date Died
- May 29, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 19, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Eric Coble
3011 Edgehill Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Decedent
Jan S. Coble
3151 Mayfield Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017
Text2017 EST 226102—Estate of Jan S. Coble. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
