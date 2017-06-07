Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226102
Date Died
May 29, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Eric Coble
3011 Edgehill Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Decedent

Jan S. Coble
3151 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Monday, May 29, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226102—Estate of Jan S. Coble. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
