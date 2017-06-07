Date Filed Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV226103 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Jun 14, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 226103—Adult Protective Services vs Mary Primm. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 14, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.