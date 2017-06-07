Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226103
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jun 14, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Mary Primm
17471 Parkmont Ave. Apt. 280
Cleveland OH 44135

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 226103—Adult Protective Services vs Mary Primm. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jun. 14, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
