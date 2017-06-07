Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226104
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Gloria Chiabai
24700 Chagrin Blvd. #309Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Jordan White
15201 Lawndale AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 226104—Estate of Jordan White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. I. Pomerantz, atty.
About your information and the public record.