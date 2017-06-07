Date Filed Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226104 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died April 5, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 226104—Estate of Jordan White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. I. Pomerantz, atty.