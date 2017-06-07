Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226104
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 5, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Gloria Chiabai
24700 Chagrin Blvd. #309
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
David I. Pomerantz
Pomerantz & Crosby Co., L.P.A.
24700 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Jordan White
15201 Lawndale Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 226104—Estate of Jordan White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. I. Pomerantz, atty.
