Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226105
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- May 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Randolph Rodrigues
4063 Cannon CourtKissimmee FL 34746
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226105—Estate of Randolph Rodrigues. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
