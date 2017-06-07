Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226107
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 31, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Leon M. Banks
P. O. Box 2242Galveston TX 77550
Date Died :Saturday, October 31, 2015
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226107—Estate of Leon M. Banks Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
