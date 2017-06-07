Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226108
- Date Died
- February 20, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 24, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Frank Johnson
10330 Reno AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Decedent
Flossie Lee Webb
13309 Durkee AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, February 20, 2017
Text2017 EST 226108—Estate of Flossie Lee Webb. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
About your information and the public record.