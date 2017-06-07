Date Filed Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226108 Date Died February 20, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 24, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226108—Estate of Flossie Lee Webb. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. C. Canestraro, atty.