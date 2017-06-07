Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226108
Date Died
February 20, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 24, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Frank Johnson
10330 Reno Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Decedent

Flossie Lee Webb
13309 Durkee Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 226108—Estate of Flossie Lee Webb. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
