Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226110
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
George T. Stone
11622 LenacraveCleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Applicant
Thomas Stone
3447 Berkeley RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
3063 Ashwood Road
Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 EST 226110—Estate of George T. Stone. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. D. McCary, atty.
