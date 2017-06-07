Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226110
Date Died
January 11, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

George T. Stone
11622 Lenacrave
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Applicant

Thomas Stone
3447 Berkeley Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Renee D. McCary
3063 Ashwood Road
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 226110—Estate of George T. Stone. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. D. McCary, atty.
