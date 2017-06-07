Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226112
- Date Died
- February 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Fatima B. Usama
23103 Fairmount Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017
Applicant
Zafrullah Usama
23103 Fairmount Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Mitchell L. Alperin
29325 Chagrin Blvd
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226112—Estate of Fatima B. Usama. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. L. Alperin, atty.
