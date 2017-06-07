Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226112
Date Died
February 13, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Fatima B. Usama
23103 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, February 13, 2017

Applicant

Zafrullah Usama
23103 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Mitchell Lance Alperin
Mitchell L. Alperin
29325 Chagrin Blvd
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226112—Estate of Fatima B. Usama. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. L. Alperin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 