Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226114
Date Died
February 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Kenneth George Maslanka
6507 Virginia Avenue
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017

Applicant

Jane L. Maslanka
6507 Virginia Avenue
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Robert Wagner
Mark R. Wagner, Attorney at Law
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-2108

Text

2017 EST 226114—Estate of Kenneth George Maslanka. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. R. Wagner, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 