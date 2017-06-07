Date Filed Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226114 Date Died February 2, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 25, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226114—Estate of Kenneth George Maslanka. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. R. Wagner, atty.