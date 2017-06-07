Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226114
- Date Died
- February 2, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 25, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Kenneth George Maslanka
6507 Virginia AvenueParma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017
Applicant
Jane L. Maslanka
6507 Virginia AvenueParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Mark R. Wagner, Attorney at Law
1392 Som Center Road
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-2108
Text2017 EST 226114—Estate of Kenneth George Maslanka. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. R. Wagner, atty.
