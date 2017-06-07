Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226115
Date Died
May 1, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 24, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Eugene W. Blair
7508 Myron Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017

Applicant

Shyrl T. Blair
390 East 152nd Street, 3rd Floor
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Marvin Taylor Warren
M. Taylor Warren Co., LPA
34194 Aurora Rd., Ste. 296
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 EST 226115—Estate of Eugene W. Blair. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. M. T. Warren, atty.
