Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226115
- Date Died
- May 1, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 24, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Eugene W. Blair
7508 Myron AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017
Applicant
Shyrl T. Blair
390 East 152nd Street, 3rd FloorCleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
M. Taylor Warren Co., LPA
34194 Aurora Rd., Ste. 296
Solon OH 44139
Text2017 EST 226115—Estate of Eugene W. Blair. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 24, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. M. T. Warren, atty.
