Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226119
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 6, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Kevin Norman
21538 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
The Skolnick Weiser Law Firm, LLC
Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Henry Norman
21538 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 226119—Re: Henry Norman. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. P. Abbarno, atty.
About your information and the public record.