Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226119
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Kevin Norman
21538 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Pascal Abbarno
The Skolnick Weiser Law Firm, LLC
Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Henry Norman
21538 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 GRD 226119—Re: Henry Norman. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. K. P. Abbarno, atty.
