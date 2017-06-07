Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226120
- Date Died
- May 28, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Laucinda Denise Whatley
19288 Stockton Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, May 28, 2015
Applicant
Forest Whatley
5627 Meadow LnBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Commissioner
James N. Harding
25101 Chagrin Blvd. #220Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226120—Estate of Laucinda Denise Whatley. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
About your information and the public record.