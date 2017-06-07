Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226120
Date Died
May 28, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Laucinda Denise Whatley
19288 Stockton Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Thursday, May 28, 2015

Applicant

Forest Whatley
5627 Meadow Ln
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Commissioner

James N. Harding
25101 Chagrin Blvd. #220
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226120—Estate of Laucinda Denise Whatley. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
