Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226121
Date Died
May 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Stanley L. Sienkiewicz
2308 Fairdale Aven
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Monday, May 22, 2017

Applicant

Barbara Celznick
450 Panorama Dr.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Fiduciary

Barbara Celznick
450 Panorama Dr.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 226121—Estate of Stanley L. Sienkiewicz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 