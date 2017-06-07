Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC226123
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 25, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Endia Redding
9797 Newton Avenue #311
Cleveland OH 44106

Old Name

Di'ajae Annice Malone
9797 Newton Avenue #311
Cleveland OH 44106

New Name

Di'ajae Annice Redding
9797 Newton Avenue #311
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 MSC 226123—Re: Di'ajae Annice Malone. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
