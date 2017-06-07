Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226123
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 25, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Endia Redding
9797 Newton Avenue #311Cleveland OH 44106
Old Name
Di'ajae Annice Malone
9797 Newton Avenue #311Cleveland OH 44106
New Name
Di'ajae Annice Redding
9797 Newton Avenue #311Cleveland OH 44106
Text2017 MSC 226123—Re: Di'ajae Annice Malone. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
