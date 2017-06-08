Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226125
Date Died
May 20, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Dawn L. Fuller
7022 Westview Drive
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017

Applicant

Michael J. Gero
7022 Westview Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Sergio Italo Di Geronimo
8748 Brecksville Rd, Ste 216
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 226125—Estate of Dawn L. Fuller. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. I. Di Geronimo, atty.
