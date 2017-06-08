Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226125
- Date Died
- May 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Dawn L. Fuller
7022 Westview DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017
Applicant
Michael J. Gero
7022 Westview DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
8748 Brecksville Rd, Ste 216
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 226125—Estate of Dawn L. Fuller. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. I. Di Geronimo, atty.
