Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226131
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Angela Rodriguez
746 Land AvenueLongwood FL 32750
Defendant
James P. Schwonek
Ibis Walk Place NorthSaint Petersburg FL 33716
Plaintiff
Valerie Schwonek-Blazey
10282 Oak Branch TrailStrongsville OH 44149
Plaintiff's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Defendant
Paul Schwonek
7375 Cool RoadCanfield OH 44406
Defendant
James J. Schwonek
10282 Oak Branch TrailStrongsville OH 44149
Text2017 ADV 226131—Valerie Schwonek-Blazey vs James J. Schwonek, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
