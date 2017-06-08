Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV226131
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Angela Rodriguez
746 Land Avenue
Longwood FL 32750

Defendant

James P. Schwonek
Ibis Walk Place North
Saint Petersburg FL 33716

Plaintiff

Valerie Schwonek-Blazey
10282 Oak Branch Trail
Strongsville OH 44149
Plaintiff's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Defendant

Paul Schwonek
7375 Cool Road
Canfield OH 44406

Defendant

James J. Schwonek
10282 Oak Branch Trail
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 ADV 226131—Valerie Schwonek-Blazey vs James J. Schwonek, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
