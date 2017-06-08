Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226132
- Date Died
- January 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Martin F. Drlik
6825 Parkgate OvalSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Monday, January 16, 2017
Applicant
Emily S. Drlik
6825 Parkgate OvalSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 226132—Estate of Martin F. Drlik. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
About your information and the public record.