Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226132
Date Died
January 16, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Martin F. Drlik
6825 Parkgate Oval
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Monday, January 16, 2017

Applicant

Emily S. Drlik
6825 Parkgate Oval
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 226132—Estate of Martin F. Drlik. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 