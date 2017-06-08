Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226133
Date Died
May 28, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

James Duccieschi
15068 Janice
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016

Applicant

George Santin
7581 S. Boyden Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Joseph Snell
Jeffrey J. Snell
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067-0569

Text

2017 EST 226133—Estate of James Duccieschi. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Snell, atty.
