Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226133
- Date Died
- May 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
James Duccieschi
15068 JaniceMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Saturday, May 28, 2016
Applicant
George Santin
7581 S. Boyden RoadSagamore Hills OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey J. Snell
253 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills OH 44067-0569
Text2017 EST 226133—Estate of James Duccieschi. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Snell, atty.
