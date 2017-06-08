Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226138
- Date Died
- April 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Susan G. Haberman
9396 Cherry Tree DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017
Applicant
Joan D. Fraser
15292 Chestnut Oak LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Palecek, McIlvaine, Hoffmann & Morse
273 Main Street, Suite 200
Wadsworth OH 44281
Text2017 EST 226138—Estate of Susan G. Haberman. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. Morse, atty.
