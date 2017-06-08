Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226138
Date Died
April 2, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Susan G. Haberman
9396 Cherry Tree Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Sunday, April 2, 2017

Applicant

Joan D. Fraser
15292 Chestnut Oak Lane
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Joan Morse
Palecek, McIlvaine, Hoffmann & Morse
273 Main Street, Suite 200
Wadsworth OH 44281

Text

2017 EST 226138—Estate of Susan G. Haberman. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. Morse, atty.
