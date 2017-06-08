Date Filed Thursday, June 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226139 Date Died December 10, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 12, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 226139—Estate of Sally A. Gorman. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Thornton, atty.