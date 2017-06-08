Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226139
Date Died
December 10, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 12, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Kathalie F. Bockmiller
6395 Princeton Ct. #202h
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109

Decedent

Sally A. Gorman
10006 Beaconfield Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 226139—Estate of Sally A. Gorman. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Thornton, atty.
