Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226139
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 12, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Kathalie F. Bockmiller
6395 Princeton Ct. #202hMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109
Decedent
Sally A. Gorman
10006 Beaconfield DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Text2017 EST 226139—Estate of Sally A. Gorman. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. A. Thornton, atty.
