Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226140
Date Died
May 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John A. Kerzman
8070 West Ridge Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Thursday, May 19, 2016

Applicant

Kathleen A. Kerzman
8070 West Ridge Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Francis Wayne
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226140—Estate of John A. Kerzman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. F. Wayne, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 