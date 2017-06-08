Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226140
- Date Died
- May 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John A. Kerzman
8070 West Ridge Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Kathleen A. Kerzman
8070 West Ridge Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226140—Estate of John A. Kerzman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. F. Wayne, atty.
