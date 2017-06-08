Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226144
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 22, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Other

Lynette Hood
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Patricia Primm
14415 Fairlawn Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Ward

Mary Primm
17471 Parkmount Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Next of Kin

Antwione Primm
c/o 17471 Parkmount Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 GRD 226144—Re: Mary Primm. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
