Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226144
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 22, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Other
Lynette Hood
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Patricia Primm
14415 Fairlawn Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Ward
Mary Primm
17471 Parkmount Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Next of Kin
Antwione Primm
c/o 17471 Parkmount Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 GRD 226144—Re: Mary Primm. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
