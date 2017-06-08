Date Filed Thursday, June 8, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226144 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 22, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 226144—Re: Mary Primm. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.