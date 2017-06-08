Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226147
Date Died
October 22, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

John C. Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street, 2nd Floor
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
John Carmen Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Richard James Javurek
3450 East 52nd Street
Cleveland OH 44127

Date Died :Wednesday, October 22, 2014

Commissioner

John C. Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street, 2nd Floor
Cleveland OH 44115
Commissioner's Attorney
John Carmen Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 226147—Estate of Richard James Javurek. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
