Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226147
- Date Died
- October 22, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
John C. Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street, 2nd FloorCleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Richard James Javurek
3450 East 52nd StreetCleveland OH 44127
Date Died :Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Commissioner
John C. Spiccia
2077 East 4th Street, 2nd FloorCleveland OH 44115
Commissioner's Attorney
2077 East 4th Street
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 226147—Estate of Richard James Javurek. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. C. Spiccia, atty.
