Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226149
- Date Died
- April 3, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 12, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Lawrence P. Yankow
807 Carriage Park OvalWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Bremke Law, LLC
124 Middle Ave., Suite 900
Elyria OH 44035
Decedent
Alice Jewel Miller
26376 John RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 226149—Estate of Alice Jewel Miller. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
About your information and the public record.