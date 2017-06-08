Date Filed Thursday, June 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226149 Date Died April 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 12, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code PLW

Text 2017 EST 226149—Estate of Alice Jewel Miller. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.