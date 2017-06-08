Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226149
Date Died
April 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 12, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Lawrence P. Yankow
807 Carriage Park Oval
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
John Anthony Grecol
Bremke Law, LLC
124 Middle Ave., Suite 900
Elyria OH 44035

Decedent

Alice Jewel Miller
26376 John Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Monday, April 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226149—Estate of Alice Jewel Miller. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. A. Grecol, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 