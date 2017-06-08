Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, June 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226153
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 5, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Patricia Davis
20560 Fuller Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Ward
Ava Aaliyah Davis
20560 Fuller Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Biological Mother
Jacqueline Crawford
2915 Elyria Ave.Lorain OH 44055
Text2017 GRD 226153—Re: Ava Aaliyah Davis. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
