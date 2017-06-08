Date Filed Thursday, June 8, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD226153 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jul 5, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 226153—Re: Ava Aaliyah Davis. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.