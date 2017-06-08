Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226153
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 5, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Patricia Davis
20560 Fuller Ave.
Euclid OH 44123

Ward

Ava Aaliyah Davis
20560 Fuller Ave.
Euclid OH 44123

Biological Mother

Jacqueline Crawford
2915 Elyria Ave.
Lorain OH 44055

Text

2017 GRD 226153—Re: Ava Aaliyah Davis. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
