Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226154
Date Died
May 21, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Polly Ann Strank
2920 Station Road
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Joel David Cavanaugh
Palecek, McIlvaine, Hoffmann & Morse
273 Main Street, Suite 200
Wadsworth OH 44281

Decedent

Loretta Larosa
15878 Hummel Road
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Saturday, May 21, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226154—Estate of Loretta Larosa. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Cavanaugh, atty.
