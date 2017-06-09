Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226154
- Date Died
- May 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Polly Ann Strank
2920 Station RoadMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Palecek, McIlvaine, Hoffmann & Morse
273 Main Street, Suite 200
Wadsworth OH 44281
Decedent
Loretta Larosa
15878 Hummel RoadBrookpark OH 44142
Text2017 EST 226154—Estate of Loretta Larosa. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Cavanaugh, atty.
