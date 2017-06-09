Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226155
- Date Died
- May 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Nancy C. Donovan
4319 West 57th StreetCleveland OH 44144
Applicant
Dianne M. Belardo
3108 George AvenueParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
James A. Monjot, Attorney
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 226155—Estate of Nancy C. Donovan. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Monjot, atty.
