Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226155
Date Died
May 11, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Nancy C. Donovan
4319 West 57th Street
Cleveland OH 44144

Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017

Applicant

Dianne M. Belardo
3108 George Avenue
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
James Alan Monjot
James A. Monjot, Attorney
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 226155—Estate of Nancy C. Donovan. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Monjot, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 