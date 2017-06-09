Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226157
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJul 6, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Willie Echols
6606 Carnegie Ave., Cityview Nursing HomeCleveland OH 44103
Next of Kin
Jawnese Standard
815 E. 93rd St.East Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Other
Valerie Thomas
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 226157—Re: Willie Echols. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
