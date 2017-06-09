Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226157
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Willie Echols
6606 Carnegie Ave., Cityview Nursing Home
Cleveland OH 44103

Next of Kin

Jawnese Standard
815 E. 93rd St.
East Cleveland OH 44108

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Other

Valerie Thomas
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 226157—Re: Willie Echols. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
