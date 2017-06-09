Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226161
- Date Died
- March 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Timothy G. Esther
8640 Tanglewood LaneParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Eleanor J. Esther
6590 Arbor WayParma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Text2017 EST 226161—Estate of Eleanor J. Esther. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. V. Butcher, atty.
