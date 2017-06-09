Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226161
Date Died
March 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Timothy G. Esther
8640 Tanglewood Lane
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Samuel Vincent Butcher
11565 Pearl Road - Suite 301
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Eleanor J. Esther
6590 Arbor Way
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226161—Estate of Eleanor J. Esther. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. V. Butcher, atty.
