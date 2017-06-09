Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226163
- Date Died
- January 25, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 21, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Charline Vajda
15435 Bagley RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Applicant
John R. Harrison
1300 E. 9th Street, Suite 1020Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co. L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 226163—Estate of Charline Vajda. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. R. Harrison, atty.
