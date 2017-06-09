Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226163
Date Died
January 25, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 21, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Charline Vajda
15435 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Applicant

John R. Harrison
1300 E. 9th Street, Suite 1020
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
John Richard Harrison
Hickman & Lowder Co. L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 226163—Estate of Charline Vajda. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. R. Harrison, atty.
