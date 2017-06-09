Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226164
- Date Died
- February 3, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 21, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Susan E. Batal
2600 Wooster RoadRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Susan E. Batal
2600 Wooster Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Viola K. Lyons
23676 John RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 226164—Estate of Viola K. Lyons. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. S. E. Batal, atty.
