Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226164
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 21, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Susan E. Batal
2600 Wooster Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Decedent

Viola K. Lyons
23676 John Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226164—Estate of Viola K. Lyons. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. S. E. Batal, atty.
