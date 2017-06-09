Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226167
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 22, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Da'maurion James Walker
785 East 92nd StreetCleveland OH 44108
Applicant
Eshwana Smith
785 East 92nd Street, Apt. 2Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
1816 Corning Ave
Cleveland OH 44109-1717
Text2017 GRD 226167—Re: Da'maurion James Walker. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. J. Moody, atty.
