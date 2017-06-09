Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226167
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 22, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Da'maurion James Walker
785 East 92nd Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Applicant

Eshwana Smith
785 East 92nd Street, Apt. 2
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Jerome Moody
1816 Corning Ave
Cleveland OH 44109-1717

Text

2017 GRD 226167—Re: Da'maurion James Walker. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. J. Moody, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 