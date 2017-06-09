Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD226170
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 14, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Demari Benjamin
12103 Geraldine Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Applicant

Melea Evans
12103 Geraldine Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
John Francis Burke III
BurkesLaw, LLC
614 W. Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1994

Text

2017 GRD 226170—Re: Demari Benjamin. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. F. Burke, III, atty.
