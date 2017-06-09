Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD226170
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 14, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Ward
Demari Benjamin
12103 Geraldine AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Melea Evans
12103 Geraldine AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
BurkesLaw, LLC
614 W. Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1994
Text2017 GRD 226170—Re: Demari Benjamin. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. F. Burke, III, atty.
