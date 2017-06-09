Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC226171
- Hearing
-
MISCELLANEOUS HEARINGJul 12, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- ATSS
In Re:
S James
Applicant
F. Braun, Llc
3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 250Las Vegas NV 89169
Applicant's Attorney
Levy & Associates, LLC
4645 Executive Drive
Columbus OH 43220
Text2017 MSC 226171—Re: S James. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. S. M. Winters, atty.
