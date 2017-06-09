Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226182
Date Died
May 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Anna Marie Pocaro
612 Jefferson Drive
Highland Hts. OH 44143

Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017

Applicant

Loretta Arnold
612 Jefferson Drive
Highland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Joseph Nuccio
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 226182—Estate of Anna Marie Pocaro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
