Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226182
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Anna Marie Pocaro
612 Jefferson DriveHighland Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Applicant
Loretta Arnold
612 Jefferson DriveHighland Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 226182—Estate of Anna Marie Pocaro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
