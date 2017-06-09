Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV226183
- Filing Code
- SIT
Defendant
Shirley Anne Ronges
44 Milrace RoadMarstons Mills MA 02648
Plaintiff
Donna Hoffman
344 Blissfield DriveWillowick OH 44095
Defendant
Mary Katherine Hoffman
319 E. 257th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Defendant
Joana Tatlor
13979 Carriage RoadPoway CA 92064
Defendant
Mark Hoffman
9082 Maral TrailCenterville OH 45459
Defendant
Kenneth V. Hoffman
P.o. Box 6051Vancouver WA 98668
Defendant
Debbie Power
7107 Dartworth DriveParma OH 44129
Defendant
Roseann Brown
16206 Glendale Ave.Strongsville OH 44136
Defendant
Elizabeth Dean
1845 Sandalwood DriveAvon OH 44011
Defendant
Olga Back
2233 Glencoe AvenueVenice CA 90291
Defendant
Richard Gido
6604 WentworthAlbuquerque NM 87111
Text2017 ADV 226183—Donna Hoffman vs Shirley Anne Ronges, et al. Complaint to appoint successor trustee on inter vivos trust filed.
About your information and the public record.