Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226185
Date Died
May 8, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Debra R. Bialko
44 Beech Street
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Monday, May 8, 2017

Applicant

Jerrod C. Bialko
44 Beech Street
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
James Joseph Smith
Smith & Smith
P. O. Box 210
Avon Lake OH 44012

Text

2017 EST 226185—Estate of Debra R. Bialko. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Smith, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 