Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226185
- Date Died
- May 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Debra R. Bialko
44 Beech StreetBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Monday, May 8, 2017
Applicant
Jerrod C. Bialko
44 Beech StreetBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Smith & Smith
P. O. Box 210
Avon Lake OH 44012
Text2017 EST 226185—Estate of Debra R. Bialko. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Smith, atty.
