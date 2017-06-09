Probate

Date Filed
Friday, June 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226186
Date Died
April 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Carol Hinz
9700 Memphis Villas Blvd.
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Saturday, April 15, 2017

Applicant

Charles Hinz
1008 Dawnwood Drive
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Jan Gogul
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140

Text

2017 EST 226186—Estate of Carol Hinz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. J. Gogul, atty.
