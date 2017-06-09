Date Filed Friday, June 9, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226186 Date Died April 15, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 19, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 226186—Estate of Carol Hinz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. J. Gogul, atty.