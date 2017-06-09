Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226186
- Date Died
- April 15, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 19, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Carol Hinz
9700 Memphis Villas Blvd.Brooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Saturday, April 15, 2017
Applicant
Charles Hinz
1008 Dawnwood DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Gogul & Associates
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44140
Text2017 EST 226186—Estate of Carol Hinz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. R. J. Gogul, atty.
About your information and the public record.