Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226191
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charleyse Victoria Smith Pratt
2177 Stillman Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017

Applicant

Gregory Alexander Pratt
2177 Stillman Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Henry Holt
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118

Fiduciary

Gregory Alexander Pratt
2177 Stillman Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donald Henry Holt
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118

Surviving Spouse

Gregory Alexander Pratt
2177 Stillman Rd.
Cleveland Hts., OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 226191—Estate of Charleyse Victoria Smith Pratt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. H. Holt, atty.
