Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226191
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charleyse Victoria Smith Pratt
2177 Stillman RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Gregory Alexander Pratt
2177 Stillman RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary
Gregory Alexander Pratt
2177 Stillman RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118
Surviving Spouse
Gregory Alexander Pratt
2177 Stillman Rd.Cleveland Hts., OH 44118
Text2017 EST 226191—Estate of Charleyse Victoria Smith Pratt. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. H. Holt, atty.
