Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226193
Date Died
May 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Peter J. Chudyk
1111 Superior Ave. #700
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Bernard LeRoy Karr
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Bruce R. Williams
1602 Berkshire Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226193—Estate of Bruce R. Williams. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Karr, atty.
