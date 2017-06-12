Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226193
- Date Died
- May 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Peter J. Chudyk
1111 Superior Ave. #700Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Bruce R. Williams
1602 Berkshire RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Friday, May 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 226193—Estate of Bruce R. Williams. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Karr, atty.
