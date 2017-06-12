Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226195
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 5, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD1
Decedent
James Testa
10104 Plymouth Ave.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Tuesday, May 5, 2015
Applicant
Edward Testa
7911 Valley View Rd.Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 226195—Estate of James Testa. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. J. Jansky, atty.
