Date Filed Monday, June 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226195 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died May 5, 2015 Filing Code AD1

Text 2017 EST 226195—Estate of James Testa. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. J. Jansky, atty.