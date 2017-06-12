Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226195
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 5, 2015
Filing Code
AD1

Decedent

James Testa
10104 Plymouth Ave.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Tuesday, May 5, 2015

Applicant

Edward Testa
7911 Valley View Rd.
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Jansky
Gioffre & Schroeder Co., L.P.A.
1360 West 9th Street, Suite 40
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 226195—Estate of James Testa. Application to administer de bonis non filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. J. Jansky, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 