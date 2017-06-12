Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226197
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$300,000.00
Date Died
March 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Roosevelt Burrell
13519 Milan Ave.
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017

Applicant

Robin Burrell
1065 Kawaiahao St. #2010
Honolulu HI 96814
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 226197—Estate of Roosevelt Burrell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $300,000.00. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
