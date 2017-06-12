Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226197
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $300,000.00
- Date Died
- March 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Roosevelt Burrell
13519 Milan Ave.Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Sunday, March 26, 2017
Applicant
Robin Burrell
1065 Kawaiahao St. #2010Honolulu HI 96814
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 226197—Estate of Roosevelt Burrell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $300,000.00. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
