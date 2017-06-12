Date Filed Monday, June 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226197 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $300,000.00 Date Died March 26, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 226197—Estate of Roosevelt Burrell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $300,000.00. K. E. Whisenant, atty.