Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226199
Date Died
March 22, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Harold O. Evans
5067 West 6th Street
Brooklyn Heights OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Joy Satava Giganti
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090

Decedent

Mildred M. Evans
5067 West 6th Street
Brooklyn Heights OH 44131

Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Commissioner

Mary J. Giganti
1991 Crocke3r Rd. #550
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 226199—Estate of Mildred M. Evans. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.
