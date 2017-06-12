Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226199
- Date Died
- March 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Harold O. Evans
5067 West 6th StreetBrooklyn Heights OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090
Decedent
Mildred M. Evans
5067 West 6th StreetBrooklyn Heights OH 44131
Date Died :Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Commissioner
Mary J. Giganti
1991 Crocke3r Rd. #550Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 226199—Estate of Mildred M. Evans. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.
