Date Filed Monday, June 12, 2017 Case Number 2017EST226200 Date Died March 13, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 20, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 226200—Estate of Dwight Sylvester Lunkins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.