Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226200
- Date Died
- March 13, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 20, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Jewell L. Stewart
4 Gateway Dr., Apt. 344Euclid OH 44119
Decedent
Dwight Sylvester Lunkins
3229 Fulton Road #101Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 226200—Estate of Dwight Sylvester Lunkins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
