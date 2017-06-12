Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226200
Date Died
March 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 20, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Jewell L. Stewart
4 Gateway Dr., Apt. 344
Euclid OH 44119

Decedent

Dwight Sylvester Lunkins
3229 Fulton Road #101
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 226200—Estate of Dwight Sylvester Lunkins. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
