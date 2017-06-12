Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226203
Date Died
May 12, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Terrence L. Cariglio
1991 Crocker Road, Suite 600
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Terrence Lee Cariglio
Cariglio & Associates Co.
1991 Crocker Rd. Ste 600
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Christopher Nakel
1811 Clague Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 226203—Estate of Christopher Nakel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. T. L. Cariglio, atty.
