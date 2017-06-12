Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226203
- Date Died
- May 12, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 6, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Terrence L. Cariglio
1991 Crocker Road, Suite 600Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Cariglio & Associates Co.
1991 Crocker Rd. Ste 600
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Christopher Nakel
1811 Clague RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, May 12, 2017
Text2017 EST 226203—Estate of Christopher Nakel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. T. L. Cariglio, atty.
