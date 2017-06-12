Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226208
- Date Died
- May 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Tamara L. Cunningham
4176 W. 227th StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Dorothy Brown
24003 Birch LaneNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Sunday, May 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 226208—Estate of Dorothy Brown. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
