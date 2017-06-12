Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226208
Date Died
May 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Tamara L. Cunningham
4176 W. 227th Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. Gibbons
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Dorothy Brown
24003 Birch Lane
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Sunday, May 28, 2017

Text

2017 EST 226208—Estate of Dorothy Brown. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 