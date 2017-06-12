Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226209
Date Died
May 29, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Marion P. Good
12700 Lake Avenue, Suite 1406
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Lynn Racey
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Lowell K. Good
12700 Lake Ave., Suite 1406
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Sunday, May 29, 2016

Text

2017 EST 226209—Estate of Lowell K. Good. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. L. Racey, atty.
