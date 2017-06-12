Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226209
- Date Died
- May 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Marion P. Good
12700 Lake Avenue, Suite 1406Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Lowell K. Good
12700 Lake Ave., Suite 1406Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, May 29, 2016
Text2017 EST 226209—Estate of Lowell K. Good. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. L. Racey, atty.
