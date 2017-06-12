Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, June 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST226211
- Date Died
- December 12, 2014
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Scott Plate
1914 W. 73rd St.Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Harold Plate
4 Berea CommonsBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Friday, December 12, 2014
Text2017 EST 226211—Estate of Harold Plate. Will admitted to probate. J. L. Davidson, atty.
