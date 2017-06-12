Probate

Date Filed
Monday, June 12, 2017
Case Number
2017EST226211
Date Died
December 12, 2014
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Scott Plate
1914 W. 73rd St.
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Jacob Leonard Davidson
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Harold Plate
4 Berea Commons
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Friday, December 12, 2014

Text

2017 EST 226211—Estate of Harold Plate. Will admitted to probate. J. L. Davidson, atty.
